Sylvester “Vet” G. Starman, 91 of Elgin, NE passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Arbor Care, Neligh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Rev. Joseph Sund officiating.

Burial to follow in the parish cemetery with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Sylvester Garhart Starman, son of Henry and Mary (Oberbrockling) Starman was born, April 25, 1931, on the family farm near Raeville. He was baptized on April 26, 1931, and confirmed on September 1, 1937, at St. Bonaventure Church. He attended St. John’s Berchman’s School in Raeville through the eighth grade.

Sylvester entered the United States Army on April 8, 1952. After basic training, he served in Korea for 16 months during the Korean War and before returning home and receiving an honorable discharge on February 20, 1954.

Sylvester returned to the family farm where he lived with his brothers Jerome and Vince and sister Mary Margaret while farming and raising livestock until retiring and moving to town in January of 1999. Sylvester was a lifelong member of the St. Bonaventure parish. He served as a parish council member for many years and was a member of the VFW and Legion in Elgin. During his retirement he enjoyed volunteering, gardening, and lawn work.

Sylvester is survived by his sister: Mary Margaret Starman of Elgin; two brothers: Ray (Beverly) Starman of Norfolk, NE; Henry (Mary) Starman of Albion, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mildred (Leonard) Henke; six brothers: Leonard (Agnes) Starman, Wilfred (Genevieve) Starman, Vincent Starman, LaVern (Leona) Starman, Ralph Starman and Jerome Starman.