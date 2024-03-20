Summit Carbon Solutions to answer questions

Summit Carbon Solutions has announced plans to host a series of open houses to allow citizens to come and ask questions about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The open houses are scheduled to begin this week at locations across northeast Nebraska. Times and dates are:

March 25

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Atkinson Community Center

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Exhibit Building, Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh

March 26

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. — Casey’s Building, Boone County Fairgrounds at Albion

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Gilman Park in Pierce

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Stanton Community Building

March 27

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. — Wayne City Auditorium

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Wakefield Civic Center

4 p.m. -6 p.m. — Hubbard Community Center

The pipeline project has been created to establish a six-inch pipeline through the county as part of a multi-billion dollar project to create the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project. According to published reports from the company, the pipeline project is a partnership among Midwest Carbon Solutions and 31 ethanol facilities in the upper Midwest.