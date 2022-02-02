Summer ball program signup date nears, Softball Coaches still needed

Sign-up for the Summer Ball Program in Elgin is one week closer to happening.

It will be Wednesday, February 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Elgin Fire Hall.

T-ball boys and girls must be five years old and have gone through kindergarten.

Registration forms will be sent home with the kids from school and will also be available at City Hall.

Anyone with questions should contact Kim Fangman (402) 843-0152.

*****

Also, coaches are needed for girls softball. Teams needing coaches are 6U, 8U and 10U.