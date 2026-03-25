Stuhr, Donaldson chosen to attend 84th Girls State

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Department of Nebraska announced the 84th session of Cornhusker Girls State will be held May 31 thru June 6 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus.

Chosen to attend this year are Samantha Stuhr, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic (PJCC). She is the daughter of Stephanie and Scott Stuhr. Alternate will be Braelyn Martinsen of Elgin Public School (EPS). She is the daughter of Jamie and Chad Martinsen of Elgin.

Chosen to represent EPS at Girls State was Kyla Donaldson. She is the daughter of Diann and Dan Donaldson. Alternate will be Dannyka Smidt of EPS. She is the daughter of Jennifer Donaldson of Neligh.

As stated by Vicki Ozenbaugh, the 2026 Girls State Chairman, for nearly 100 years the ALA has been dedicated to helping young women understand the privilege we call the American Dream by developing core values of good citizenship and civic responsibility.

“At Girls State, young women learn how government works while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens,” she said.

This year a maximum of 350 delegates will be accepted to attend. This year’s application fee of $450 for each delegate has been funded by ALA Elgin Unit #229 and the Elgin Community Club. With sincere appreciation Unit #229 extends a heartfelt thank you for the generosity of the ECC who has helped us, for many years, send two delegates from our schools in Elgin, pursuant to the number of applications received by our Elgin Unit, according to Jan F. Henn (Denis), girls state chairperson for Unit #229. Selection as a delegate to Girls State is one of the highest honors conferred on a high school student.