NELIGH — The Antelope Country Club was the setting and the times continue to get better for Wolfpack cross country athletes competing Monday.

Matthew Kerkman was the lone Wolfpack boys runner in a crowded field and the freshman didn’t disappoint. Kerkman was the 32nd competitor to cross the finish line. His time was 23:41.

Winning the boys race was junior Will Nelson of Boyd County with a time of 18:52. Teammate Ethan Zeister wasn’t far behind, placing second with a time of 19:04.

See more……