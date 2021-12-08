Students learn the dangers of Bullying from “Reid’s” story

On the bleachers inside St. Boniface Gymnasium have set many a fan. Some young, some young at heart. It’s there that they have cheered and applauded the actions of many, whether it be playing sports or performing fine arts. At times, the sound can be almost deafening.

On Monday morning there was nary a sound coming from the bleachers for close to an hour as junior-high thru high school students listened to “Reid’s Story,” the story of a teenager who took his own life, after a battle with depression which resulted from bullying and social media. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.