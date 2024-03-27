Students chosen for Academic All-State

Excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities is the goal of every high school student.

Students from Elgin Public and Pope John Central Catholic high schools were recognized for just that with the announcement of the Winter 2023-2024 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards last week.

Eight students from EPS were so honored for their achievement inside and outside the classroom. They were:

• Boys Basketball — Taylor Beckman and Jarek Erickson

• Girls Basketball — Keyera Eisenhauer

• Speech — Baylee Busteed and Chloe Henn

• Wrestling — Samuel Hemenway

• Girls Wrestling — Dannyka Smidt and Libby Evans

Three high school students from Pope John were selected for the prestigious award. They were:

• Girls Basketball — Ashlynne Charf

• Speech — Kaitey Schumacher and Olivia Klein