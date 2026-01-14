Steven V. Pelster, 71

Steven Victor Pelster, 71, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on January 5, 2026 at LaVista, Nebraska. A funeral service for Pelster will be Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service in LaVista, Nebraska. Visitation will be Thursday, January 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 16, at Omaha National Cemetery beginning at 12:30 p.m..

*****

Steven Victor Pelster was born on August 28, 1954 in Neligh, NE to Cyril Albert and Viola Elizabeth (Schrage) Pelster, and he passed away on January 5, 2026.

He was one of 16 children (older sister Anna died at birth) and attended St. Bonaventure grade school in Raeville, Nebraska and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin, Nebraska, graduating in 1972. He entered the Army shortly after high school and was honorably discharged in 1976.

Following his tour of duty with the Army, Steve worked as a self-employed carpenter/contractor in the Omaha area for a number of years, before becoming a Real Estate Agent with NP Dodge Real Estate, until his retirement.

In retirement, Steve liked to keep up his carpenter skills by doing small remodel jobs, patios, and decks.

Steve married Jeanette Howard Dailey on November 21, 1981, and they lived in Omaha and La Vista since their marriage.

They had 2 children, Victoria (Tori) Morris and Marcus Pelster, and 4 grandchildren, Ruby, Jada, Abigail and Jacob. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he loved spending time with them.

Steve started boxing when he was 10 years old and he was involved with boxing for the remainder of his life. He was a Midwest Golden Gloves champion and competed while in the Army.

He was proud to compete alongside his 11 brothers. After he retired from the ring, he stayed involved in boxing by coaching and directing the Golden Gloves program. He was the President of the Midwest Golden Gloves for numerous years and the Omaha Franchise Delegate to the National Golden Gloves since 2012.

Prior to that, he was an Alternate Delegate from 1998 to 2012. In May of 2025, he was proud to be inducted into the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame as recognition for his contributions to the National Golden Gloves and the sport of boxing. Steve spent countless hours directing the Golden Gloves program and was instrumental in helping many young boxers find their way in life.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jeanette; daughter Victoria (Tori) Morris; son Marcus Pelster; grand-children Ruby, Jada, Abigail and Jacob; sisters Carol Busteed, Joan Harmon and Anne (Ed) Parks; brothers Dick (Kay), Ralph (Deb), Junior (Joyce), Roger (Julie), Jim (Janet), Vic (Lisa), Ted (Julie), Ron (Jenifer), Bill (Linette);Marty (Beckie); In-laws Sid and Linda Howard, Ken and Teri Howard and Richard and Debbi Howard; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by father, Cyril; mother Viola; sister Anna; brother George; In-laws Karen Pelster, Ron Vanourney, George Busteed, and Dr. Dan Harmon; and niece Erin Pelster.