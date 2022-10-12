Steve Scholl, 64, passed away on October 6, 2022.

He was born on August 30, 1958, in Tilden, NE to Maynard and Joan Scholl. He was raised in Elgin, NE.

He had 6 children Danny, Trenton, Michael, Dylan, Josie and Gracia.

In December 2021 he was married to Cara Maahs Scholl of Walton, NE and gained 5 more kids.

He was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer and had to sell his business of 20 years, Steve’s Repair (Friend NE).

Preceded in death by sons: Danny, Trenton, Michael, parents Maynard and Joan Scholl, brother-in-law Mike Kinney, father-in-law Eugene Maahs.

Survived by Wife; Cara, Siblings: Karin Scholl Kinney, Randy Scholl, Jeff Scholl, Kasey & Kathy Scholl Tobias, Children: Dylan & Jenna Scholl, Josie & Jaden Necker, Gracia, Hayden & Anisia Carney, Malcom & Darian Carney, Coleton and Lydia Schippert, Eli Carney and Ashley, Meredith Carney and Grady. Grandkids: Addison, Alicen, Shanda, Milo, Brantley, Oakley Jo, Kinsley Lou, Kayce, great-granddaughter; Cecilia. Many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at Prairie Creek Inn, 2400 South 148th St., Walton, NE 68461; 402-488-8822. Rooms are available on the Inn’s website for Friday and Saturday night.

Lunch will follow the service. Visitation will last until 4 p.m. There will be a free will Bluegrass concert Saturday evening.