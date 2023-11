Numbers tell the story of the 2023 Wolfpack football season.

The season began in the heat of August with a big victory over Wausa, then came to an end in the first round of the state football playoffs with a loss to Lawrence-Nelson in mid-October.

Coach Greg Wemhoff’s team compiled a 6-3 record. Their only losses during the regular season were to state qualifiers Ainsworth and Humphrey St. Francis.

For all the final stats, see this week’s Elgin Review.