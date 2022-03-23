State Speech Medalists

They came, they competed and they medaled! Speech students from Elgin Public and Pope John high schools competed Friday at the Class D2 State Speech Tournament held on the campus of Kearney High School. Elgin Public’s OID team of Ethan Hinkle, Jack Wemhoff, William Heilhecker, Austin Good and Corbin Kinney brought home third place medals. Medalists from Pope John included: Linus Borer who placed second in extemporaneous; Eliza Borer who placed sixth in persuasive, Emma Mlnarik, Brooklyn Meis and Cale Kinney who joined Linus to placed sixth in the OID competition.