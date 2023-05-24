St. Boniface students celebrate with ‘human sundaes’

Father John Norman and para-professional Tami Schrage became ‘human sundaes’ Wednesday afternoon at St. Boniface Elementary. Students took joy adorning the two in all matter of ice cream toppings. The event, which included a ‘horseshoe hustle’ run as well as bouncy houses, was held to celebrate the students hard-work raising pledges in excess of $10,000 for the school’s reading and math programs. The amount was more than $6,000 over their goal. The bounce houses were donated by Kenny Henn and Bruce Clark.