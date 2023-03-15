St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction nears

Saturday night, March 18, will be the annual St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction.

To be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall, doors will open at 5 p.m. The bar will open at that time and the kitchen will be open. As has been the case in past years, the food will consist of sloppy joes, chips and cookies/bars – all for a free will offering.

The first item bid at the auction will be taken at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food & dining items to be auctioned as well as collectibles, events & services, home & gift items, ag-related, along with tools & shop items auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Another highlight of the evening will be a gun raffle for a RugerTM American Ranch Bolt-Action Rifle.

A complete sale bill can be found at cppnebraska.org.

Auction services are being donated by Baum Auctions Inc., Ted Baum & Associates.

All proceeds go to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.