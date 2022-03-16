St. Boniface spring auction set for Saturday night

The annual St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction will be held this Saturday, March 19.

The event will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall with the first bid scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Persons wishing to view items up for auction can do so throughout the afternoon leading up to the event.

A sale bill listing the vast majority of items up for auction can be found at www.elginreview.com. Baked goods will be accepted up until sale time.

Other items can be dropped off at the KC Hall starting Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

There will be an Altar Society lunch stand at the KC Hall and it will begin serving sloppy joes, chips, cookies, etc. for a free will offering, starting at 5 p.m. The bar will be open throughout the evening.

Items on the sale will include events & services, food & dining, home & gift items as well as ag-related, tools & shop items. There will also be a gun raffle. Auction services are donated by Baum Auctions, Inc. To read the story in it’s entirety, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.