After a one-year absence due to COVID, there will be a CCPJ Breakfast this year in Elgin.

The event, to be held in the St. Boniface Gymnasium, will be held on Sunday, January 9,

Breakfast, consisting of pancakes, french toast, sausage, baked eggs, fruit, rolls, coffee, milk and juice, will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is a free will offering.