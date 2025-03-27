St. Boniface Consignment Sale set for Saturday

March marks the arrival of Spring (and late season snowstorms). It is also the time of the year for one of the annual traditions associated with St. Boniface Catholic Church.

The 2025 St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction will be held this Saturday, March 29.

The first item is scheduled to be auctioned off at 5:30 p.m.

Just about any type of item can be found on the list prepared by the auction committee. That includes foods/food related, home/miscellaneous, agriculture/auto and experiences. There will be raffles for a Ruger American Gen II Bolt Action Rifle Caliber 243. Another raffle will be for a Blackstone 22” Tabletop Griddle.

Auction services are again being donated by Baum Auctions, Inc., Ted Baum & Associates.

Food will be available in the form of sloppy joes, chips & cookies/bars. And, the bar will be open.

All proceeds go to St. Boniface Catholic Church.