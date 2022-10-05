St. Boniface Cabaret to be held Sunday

This Sunday evening, October 9, the place to be will be the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall for the 2022 St. Boniface Cabaret. Attendees will be treated to an evening of entertainment, food, music, and fun while offering support to St. Boniface Elementary School.

Music provided by the Pope John High School Choir. This marks the fourth annual cabaret event.

This year’s theme, selected by Pope John/St. Boniface music director Lowgaen Schmidt is “Live and Living Color.” The doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social hour and the meal will be served at 6 p.m. The menu will feature a taco bar, green bean casserole, fruit salad, and a variety of cookies for dessert. The cabaret is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets to attend the event are $30 and can be purchased at Dean’s Market, and PJCC/St. Boniface Elementary Schools or from any St. Boniface family member.

Ticket sales end Wednesday (today).