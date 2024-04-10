Sounding of tornado sirens explained

month, the City of Elgin has made a change in the process for blowing the tornado siren.

The Elgin City Council has discussed for several months the process for having the siren blown. An arrangement has been so now when spotters see a potential tornado forming/heading towards Elgin the siren will be set off by a dispatcher from the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center.

That’s one change, but not the only one.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said the tornado siren will continue to be a three-minute blast.

“It will now be a single 3-minute siren and there will NOT be an all clear siren. If you hear a second siren, take cover immediately as that means there is a new threat,” she said.