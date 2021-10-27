Something to jump and shout about

NIOBRARA — For the first time as the Wolfpack, Elgin Public-Pope John claimed the title as the best team in the Niobrara Valley Conference.

Playing Elkhorn Valley in the tournament final Friday night, the two teams split the first four sets, then EPPJ took control of the match to win 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25 and 15-5.

“They (EPPJ) came out swinging, they came out on fire and they came out with momentum,” Coach Liz Selting said about the team’s 21st victory of the season. After starting the season 5-5, the Wolfpack have won 16 of the last 19 matches including all three matches in the tournament.

Momentum dramatically switched from Elkhorn Valley to EPPJ in the fifth set.

Fighting to stay in the match in the fourth set, Elkhorn Valley had everything going their way as Johannah Tassemeyer & Co. seized control of the set. With the score tied at 12-all, the Lady Falcons outscored the Wolfpack 13 to 2. Tassemeyer had two service aces and an ace block on set point to force a fifth set. To read the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.