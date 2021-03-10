Softball, baseball sign=up meeting to be held tonight

Softball/Baseball sign-up will be Wednesday, March 10 (TONIGHT) at the Elgin Fire Hall from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents will need to fill out a registration form for EACH child who will be playing ball.

Organizer Kim Fangman said, “Please bring forms and money to sign-up. If you requested a credit from last year it will be applied for this summer.”

Persons having any questions should contact Kim at (402) 843-0152.

The time and date was incorrectly reported last week.

