SMS Cheyenne Bode honored during USAF retirement program

A serviceman with ties to the Elgin area was recently honored during a retirement ceremony after serving twenty years in the United States Air Force.

Senior Master Sergeant Cheyenne M. Bode is the Director of Logistics assigned to 661st Aeronautical Systems Squadron in Denver, CO. The team he has led is responsible for supporting 11 programs utilizing 245 field service contact logistics support personnel supporting classified missions across 18 worldwide site. He has also had oversight of Special Project Depot at contractor facilities and multiple CONUS and OCONUS operating locations. He has supervised program execution efforts for multiple program managers on all logistics issues concerning policies, procedures and analysis for various programs. He has directed logistics programs evaluating contractor work performance statements, was responsible for delivery of safe aircraft and enhanced mission capabilities to the warfighter. He’s managed the oversight of a $1.3B depot, contractor, design, fabrication and installation of mission systems and aircraft updates on AFSOC’s special mission aircraft fleet. SMSgt Bode has also conducted SAF directed streamlined acquisitions, field support and sustainment duties at a selectively manned geographically separated unit.

Among his military awards are: Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Aerial Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters. Senior Master Sergeant Bode earned an Associate Degree in Aircraft Maintenance Technology from the Community College of the Air Force in 2013, Bachelor Degree in Sports Management from Ashford University in 2012, Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University in 2015 and a second Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in 2019.

SMSgt Bode is married to Michelle Bode and is the father of two, Caiden and Issak. His parents are Cindy and Mike Bode of Petersburg.

During the August 27th ceremony, held in Denver, CO, those in attendance were addressed by Major Robert Hauke and Lieutenant Colonel Downing. SMSgt Bode was presented awards, his Retirement Order and Certificates, retirement lapel pin and a shadow box. Following these presentations, he gave closing remarks.

A reception for SMSgt Bode followed the ceremony.