Smidt takes third at Wolfpack Invite

ELGIN — All by herself.

Wolfpack freshman girls wrestler Dannyka Smidt, due to injury, was the lone EPPJ wrestler to compete Friday night at the EPPJ Wrestling Invite.

With Libby Evans unable to compete due to an injury, Smidt carried the team’s hopes for a wrestling medals. She didn’t disappoint as she won three matches to place third in the 190-pound weight class.

After dropping her first round match, she won the next two by pin. In Round #4, she fell to Summerland’s Ammy Arroyo. Then, in the final round, Smidt redeemed herself by pinning Elkhorn Valley’s Raelyn Brummels to finish the tournament with a 3-2 record and a third place medal.

Round by round results were:

190 pounds — Round 1 – Calie Cockburn (Tri-County NE Girls) 6-4 won by fall over Dannyka Smidt (EPPJ) (Fall 2:54); Round 2 – Smidt won by fall over Kyah Bruhn (Summerland) 1-8 (Fall 1:22); Round 3 – Smidt won by fall over Alexis Jessen (Homer) 0-8 (Fall 0:29); Round 4 – Ammy Arroyo (Summerland) 9-2 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 0:13); Round 5 – Smidt won by fall over Raelyn brummels (Elkhorn Valley Girls) 6-7 (Fall 1:32)

Smidt’s record is now 7-5.