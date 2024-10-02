Slaymaker hired as new extension educator

Nebraska Extension announced Tuesday that Pamela Slaymaker has started as the Food, Nutrition, and Health University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator in Antelope County.

She will serve the accountability region of Boone, Nance and Knox Counties in addition to Antelope County. Her focus will be Food, Nutrition, and Health (FNH).

According to Amy Topp, UNL Extension Engagement Zone Coordinator-Zone 5, Slaymaker will use innovative strategies and current technologies to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate programs for extension education.

She will engage in a collaborative-learning environment with Food, Nutrition and Health Educators, health professionals, schools, and communities to encourage the adoption of research-based information on well-being, obesity prevention, and food systems.

Slaymaker will serve as the lead educator in Antelope County to work with local faculty and staff in a team environment to promote Extension’s educational opportunities, cultivating a culture of collaboration with local leaders, community members that builds a positive relationship between the University and the community.

She can be reached at pslaymaker2@unl.edu or 402-887-5414.