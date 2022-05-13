Six awarded diplomas at EPS ceremony Saturday

Years of public education culminated Saturday with the awarding of diplomas to the Class of 2022 at Elgin Public School.

Inspirational words filled the school gymnasium in an event which lasted just under 50 minutes.

Salutatorian Riley Vitamvas thanked teachers, parents and classmates for being there, supporting the seniors on their journey to graduation day. To the teachers, “You have helped us realize that our goals can be reached if we put our minds to it … Thank you teachers for preparing us for the next chapter i our lives.

To the parents, she said they put in the effort necessary “to help us get through school and to this day.” And for her classmates, Vitamvas thanked each one for the memories. “We have made so many memories throughout these last four years of our lives.” For the complete story turn to this week’s Review.