SIster’s have the recipe for success at the county fair

By Skylar Reestman

Student intern

The Antelope County Fair is fast approaching and all participants are starting to get things together for show. Preparing animals, sewing, canning foods, floriculture and so much more. However, the Burenheide sisters, Alyssa and Natalie, have some fair goodies cooking in the kitchen.

Alyssa Burenheide, graduate of Pope John XXIII, and Natalie Burenheide, freshman at Pope John XXIII, have participated in the Antelope County Fair for about 6 to 7 years. And with each year, the sisters bring something new to show.

“I have brought cookies, bread, cake decorating, activity with a child, canned one year.” Natalie explained on what she has brought to the fair in the past. Alyssa also has brought some of the same things. “I’ve baked cookies, pie, bread, canning, activity with a younger child, babysitting kit, canvas, cake decorating, string art.”

The sisters are part of 4-H and got their start in the fair through the Way Out West club. Alyssa is also a member of the 4-H Council. From January up to the Fair, the club they are a part of meets once a month and do activities to help prepare for the Antelope County Fair as well as have some fun. Through 4-H, they bring a lot of projects but also compete in the open class as independents.

But of all they have brought to the fair, baking may be their favorite because of its personal connection to family. “I started baking because of my grandma,” Alyssa said. “I grew up baking with my grandma, mom, and sister and then I just kind of enjoyed it. So I continued doing it and getting new recipes from different people and continuing to grow my skills.”

