Shrunk hired to manage Community Center

A challenge, as well as the opportunity to learn something completely different, is what led Janna Schrunk to pursue the position of manager of the Elgin Community Center.

If enthusiasm was a determinant of success in her new position, Janna’s future and the future of Elgin Community Center look very bright as a sparkle filled her eyes and a smile filled the room the minute, she began to discuss her new role in the community.

She began, "What makes me a good fit for this job is I bring 18 years of experience being activity director of a nursing home for about four different nursing home companies. The last eight years were here in the area at Arbor Care Facility, so I have gotten to know several people here in the community.