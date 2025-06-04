Show cause hearings held in Antelope County Court

Four individuals appeared May 28, in Antelope County District Court, for show cause hearings.

Megan L. Brandt, 41, of Oakdale, appeared regarding unpaid restitution from a 2014 case involving theft by unlawful taking over $1,500, a Class III felony, from the Village of Oakdale.

A continuance was granted in a case involving Kaitlyn C. Dozler, 35, of Omaha. Smith noted restitution payments are being made and requested a continuance to July 30.

Christopher W. Robinett, 22, of Lincoln, appeared in two separate cases.

In a 2022 case where he was found guilty of attempt of a Class 2A felony, a Class IIIA felony, Robinett told Kube he had not made payments because he was unaware of how to do so.

Brian G. Tibbens, 54, of Elgin, did not appear for a show cause hearing stemming from a 2021 case involving a conviction of assault-1st degree, a Class II felony. Tibbens was not represented by counsel.

