Organizers of Shop The North Pole, Kathy Dinslage and Kimberly Young, donated the profits from the 2022 event held this past weekend to area needy families. The duo presented a check for $1,800 to Dean’s Market in Elgin on Monday. In addition to the cash, Young donated $200 worth of Usborne books to the store. Dean’s Market will then present the monies and books to families who could benefit from something extra during the holiday season this year.