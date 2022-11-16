Shop The North Pole begins Friday night

It’s an event which collectors of fine arts and crafts mark on their calendars as it’s going to happen this Friday and Saturday.
Shop The North Pole 2022 will be held Friday evening and Saturday morning, November 18-19, at the Elgin KC Hall AND Elgin Community Center.
Vendors will be selling their unique items from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in both locations. There will be a raffle for a color TV, a portal and scooter. Also, Kelly Reigle Photography will be doing kids pictures on Saturday.
Registered vendors this year are:
2383 Farms – Amanda Beierman
A&T Fizzies – Tawnya Jensen
BS Designsnmore – Stacy Harms
Bre’s Kids Boutique – Breanna Hurst
Burlap & Bows – Kristy Beeks
Color Street – Letha Grey
Denim to Diamonds Beauty/Senegence – Diane Noble
Wynegar Groveside Creations – Kristina Sehi & Pat Sehi
Hooks n’ Hens – Amber Scheer
Jan Henn – Homemade Crafts
Juice Plus+/Tower Garden – Charissa Sladek
Kayce’s Kreations – Kayce Kallhoff
Kim’s Books for Kids – Kimberly Young
Kitkat Kids Boutique – Susan Snyder
Lettering Arts – Laurie Zavodsky
Linda’s Prims n Stitches – Linda Spreeman
Maple Leaf Boutique – Laura Grimes
Paper Projects – Jo Ann Ward
Redding Saddlery & Tack – Paige Ringhoff
Scentsy – Mary Finkral
Tastefully Simple – Barbara & Kellie O’Byrne
The Cookie Zone – Kristina Sehi
Tupperware – Cindy Ganskow
Mary Kay – Jodi Hoffman
Sponsors for the event are Bank of Elgin, Dean’s Market, CVA, The Elgin Review, Elgin Knights of Columbus Lordemann Insurance, Martinsen Appraisal, Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, Pine Creek Greenhouse, and Kim’s Books for Kids.
Local businesses will join in the event. The Bargain Box will be open as will Dean’s Market.
The Flight Coffee Truck will be parked out front of K&S Collective which will be open Saturday. Town and Country Vet Clinic will be doing Christmas pet pictures Saturday from 9 am to noon.
The Elgin Community Center will be serving rolls and coffee at 9 a.m. Saturday AND will be having a bake sale. The center will be serving a meal both Friday evening and Saturday noon.
Elgin Public Library will be open on Saturday. They will have a Christmas movie playing and a craft. All of the profits go towards helping needy families in Elgin this holiday season.