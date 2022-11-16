Shop The North Pole begins Friday night

It’s an event which collectors of fine arts and crafts mark on their calendars as it’s going to happen this Friday and Saturday.

Shop The North Pole 2022 will be held Friday evening and Saturday morning, November 18-19, at the Elgin KC Hall AND Elgin Community Center.

Vendors will be selling their unique items from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in both locations. There will be a raffle for a color TV, a portal and scooter. Also, Kelly Reigle Photography will be doing kids pictures on Saturday.

Registered vendors this year are:

2383 Farms – Amanda Beierman

A&T Fizzies – Tawnya Jensen

BS Designsnmore – Stacy Harms

Bre’s Kids Boutique – Breanna Hurst

Burlap & Bows – Kristy Beeks

Color Street – Letha Grey

Denim to Diamonds Beauty/Senegence – Diane Noble

Wynegar Groveside Creations – Kristina Sehi & Pat Sehi

Hooks n’ Hens – Amber Scheer

Jan Henn – Homemade Crafts

Juice Plus+/Tower Garden – Charissa Sladek

Kayce’s Kreations – Kayce Kallhoff

Kim’s Books for Kids – Kimberly Young

Kitkat Kids Boutique – Susan Snyder

Lettering Arts – Laurie Zavodsky

Linda’s Prims n Stitches – Linda Spreeman

Maple Leaf Boutique – Laura Grimes

Paper Projects – Jo Ann Ward

Redding Saddlery & Tack – Paige Ringhoff

Scentsy – Mary Finkral

Tastefully Simple – Barbara & Kellie O’Byrne

The Cookie Zone – Kristina Sehi

Tupperware – Cindy Ganskow

Mary Kay – Jodi Hoffman

Sponsors for the event are Bank of Elgin, Dean’s Market, CVA, The Elgin Review, Elgin Knights of Columbus Lordemann Insurance, Martinsen Appraisal, Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, Pine Creek Greenhouse, and Kim’s Books for Kids.

Local businesses will join in the event. The Bargain Box will be open as will Dean’s Market.

The Flight Coffee Truck will be parked out front of K&S Collective which will be open Saturday. Town and Country Vet Clinic will be doing Christmas pet pictures Saturday from 9 am to noon.

The Elgin Community Center will be serving rolls and coffee at 9 a.m. Saturday AND will be having a bake sale. The center will be serving a meal both Friday evening and Saturday noon.

Elgin Public Library will be open on Saturday. They will have a Christmas movie playing and a craft. All of the profits go towards helping needy families in Elgin this holiday season.