Shooters, dribblers earn awards

The annual Wolfpack Dribble and Shot clubs award winners were handed out Friday night.

The goal of the program is to encourage youth to get outside and be active during the summer while improving their basketball and life skills.

At the end of last school year, students now in kindergarten through eighth grade were sent home with logs to participate in the Wolfpack Dribble Club.

The summer goal was to dribble for 10 minutes, three times per week.

Recognized for participating in the club were: Tess Spieker, Leo Spieker, Boyd Spieker, Reid Kielty, Chloe Kielty, Judd Schindler, Mark Schindler, Jamie Eischeid, Kinley Selting, Hayley Selting and Lillian Whitney.

Students participating in the shot club are now in third through 8th grade. They were encouraged to participate at any level.

Once they reached 3,000 shots made, they earned a t-shirt. Between these 16 students, 94,114 made shots were logged, which is 20,000 more than last year.

Earning recognition were Mason Vanis, Hayley Selting, Taysom Bottorf and Caysen Bottorf.

3,000 Shot Club — Ellie Vanis, Brooke Borer, Max Borer and Boyd Spieker

5,000 Shot Club — Leo Spieker, Braxtyn Eisenhauer, Kinley Selting and Emery Borer

7,500 Shot Club — Reid Kielty and Harmon Borer

10,000 Shot Club — Mark Schindler, Judd Schindler, Chloe Kielty and Aubrey Starman

Sponsors of the clubs this year were Dean’s Market, Doggie Digz, Cordell’s ATV Repair and the Bank of Elgin.