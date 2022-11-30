Sherry Lynn Vidmar, 58

Sherry Lynn Vidmar of Elgin, NE passed on November 11, 2022.

Sherry is survived by her beloved husband Fred Vidmar, her children Tawnya (Brian) Clouston, Danny and Tyler Smith, her grandchildren Trevor Smith, Brandon, Cheyenne, Kayleigh, Ava, Aubrey and Parker Clouston, her parents Robert and Carole Getzfred, sister Shelly Bryan and brothers Tony (Denise) and Jason (Heather) Getzfred, as well as many other family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will take place in Georgia during the spring of 2023.

“Your wings were ready, our hearts were not.”

Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.