Seventeen to be awarded diplomas at EPS

Seniors at Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic high schools have been looking forward to this coming weekend for months now.

Graduation exercises will be held Saturday and Sunday at the schools.

Seventeen seniors at Elgin Public School will march across the stage to receive their diplomas during commencement exercises Saturday afternoon, May 10.

‘Pomp and Circumstance’ will begin at 4 p.m. for the seniors at the school.

Valedictorian of the 2024 class will be Sara Bode. She is the daughter of Ron and Liane Bode.

Salutatorian will be Callie Heithoff. She is the daughter of Todd and Melissa Heithoff.

Giving the ‘charge to the class’ this year will be EHS alumni Chris Sullivan. He is a 26-year veteran of the financial services industry, all with Ameriprise Financial. He is an Ameriprise Platinum Financial Services® Advisor, and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® designation from the College for Financial Planning.

Sullivan is a 1995 graduate of Elgin High School and 1999 graduate of Midland University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

Other members of the senior class are Taylor Beckman, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Landon Kallhoff, Emma Kinney, Dylan Kolm, Isabella Martinez, Kaeden Schwarting, Lauren Vitamvas, Trissa Russell, Riddick Graham and Jaidyn Schrad.