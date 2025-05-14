Seventeen awarded diplomas at EPS graduation

Diplomas, the sign of success in the classroom over an extended period of time, were awarded to 17 seniors at Elgin Public Schools Saturday afternoon.

The valedictorian address was given by Sara Bode. She stood tall behind the podium, telling those wearing cap and gown, “The values we learned here (EPS) will not only guide my path, but the rest of the graduates as well.”

Having expressed heartfelt thanks to parents and families, to school faculty and staff, Bode closed with these comments to her classmates.

“This is our moment. While tonight marks the end of this chapter, it’s only the beginning of what’s still to come … As we each go our separate ways, I hope we continue to stay true to ourselves, embrace what makes us different and never stop striving to be the best we can be.”

In her salutatorian address, Callie Heithoff, speaking to her classmates she said, “The beauty of this class is that we are not all the same. In fact, we are living proof of different dreams, personalities, backgrounds and goals … “In a world that often tries to tell us who to be, stay true to who you are. Your goals might look different from the person next to you … Follow them anyway. The journey is yours and it’s worth every step.”

Giving the ‘charge to the class’ was Elgin High School alumni Chris Sullivan. He told them 30 years ago, he was where the graduates were now, about to receive his high school diploma.

He tailored his remarks to three thoughts which came to him weeks ago – friendship, personal & professional growth, and pride.

“I want each of you to consider that idea, showing up for your friends. Especially when it’s for something you don’t immediately find appealing. That is when we need to show up for our friends the most. That’s when it’s going to mean the most to them.”

Regarding personal growth, he told the graduates, “You’ll have failures and successes along the way. You’ll change jobs or careers. You will all make a living. All along the way you’ll be presented with opportunities … You will be presented with opportunities to grow and be a better version of yourself. Don’t pass them up.”

He closed his remarks by saying, “Take pride in where you are from and in all the things you set out to do. I promise it will serve you well.

“Be sure to show up for your friends, look for the opportunity in everything, and be proud of who you are and where you come from.”