Seven new teachers to greet students at EPS

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

Sidney, Nebraska; Scribner, Nebraska; Neligh, Nebraska; Elgin, Nebraska; Petersburg, Nebraska; and Corning, Iowa; are a list of all the towns from which the seven new teachers joining the staff at Elgin Public have arrived. Last week I had the opportunity to introduce the four new teachers at Pope John/St. Boniface, and today I will share a little background information I learned from online interviews with all seven new teachers for the 2021-22 school year at Elgin Public.

The first to respond to my interview questions was a hometown girl and Pope John graduate, Elizabeth “Liz” Selting. Liz obtained her education degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and will be putting her education to use by teaching 2nd grade at Elgin Public. In her words, “ I can’t wait to get the year started. I am excited to have my own classroom and establish great relationships with students and staff at EPS. Elgin is a great place to teach because it is full of supportive people.”

Also returning to her roots is the new librarian and junior high language arts teacher, Haley Kaup. Haley graduated from Elgin Public in 2015 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Wayne State College. She explained, “I am very excited to teach at Elgin because it is where I grew up. I am excited to have this amazing opportunity to be back home. My goal for this first year of teaching is to learn as much as I can from my colleagues and students and build lasting relationships. My favorite part of teaching is building relationships with students and not only watching them grow and learn but seeing myself grow and learn right alongside them.”