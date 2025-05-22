Services and times announced for Memorial Day services

On Monday, May 26, Elgin residents will once again renew a tradition that dates back more than a century – remembering loved ones who have passed.

Memorial Day 2025 will be observed at cemeteries across the country this coming Monday.

What once was observed on the final day of May is now formally recognized on the fourth Monday of the month.

The Elgin American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and their Auxiliaries will participate in local services at three separate cemeteries.

Legion Commander Gary Hoefer said the local services are:

• Rural St. John’s (Clearwater) Cemetery. Military service only — 9 a.m.

• Park Cemetery — 10 a.m.

• West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface Cemeteries — 11 a.m.

All veterans wishing to attend the service at Rural St. John’s should arrive at the legion office adjacent to Elgin City Hall between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m.

At Park Cemetery, giving the Memorial Day Address again this year will be Paige (Redding) Ringhoff. At the cemeteries north of Elgin, scheduled to give the Memorial Day Address is Father Frank Baumert of St. Boniface Catholic Church here in Elgin.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Elgin program, all are invited to the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall. A free lunch is being served by auxiliary members.