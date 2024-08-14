Sentences handed down in county court

Tricia A. Zobrist, 44, of Oakdale faced the Honorable Donna Taylor in the Antelope County courtroom in Neligh on Aug. 7, charged with four Class 2 misdemeanor counts of issuing bad checks.

Zobrist waived her right to counsel and pleaded guilty to all four counts. Taylor fined her $200 on Count I and $10 each on counts II, III and IV. She was ordered to pay $101.54 restitution to Thriftway Market and $163.64 to Mr. S’s (three checks) and was taxed $50 costs.

*****

Daley J. Bearinger, 18, of Clearwater was sentenced to a six-month term of probation for second-degree criminal trespass, a Class 2 misdemeanor committed May 12, on the grounds of the former Clearwater Public School. Probation terms include payment of $210 in fees. He was fined $50 for a violation of his provisional driver’s license, an infraction, and was assessed $50 costs. He was represented by Antelope County public defender Pat Carney. He pleaded guilty July 3, pursuant to a plea deal and Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith dismissed an infraction count of careless driving.

*****

Ronald Dugal, 61, of Neligh was fined $100 and assessed $50 costs for a Class 3 misdemeanor, driving under suspension committed Feb. 21.

*****

Thailer R. Zawacky, 29, of Elgin appeared for further arraignment on a charge of no proof of financial responsibility, a Class 2 misdemeanor committed June 10. Zawacky presented proof of valid insurance. Taylor fined her $100 plus $50 costs.

*****

Jesica M. Woockman, 46, of Plainview pleaded guilty, by waiver, to fishing without a permit, a Class 2 misdemeanor. She was fined $100 and taxed $49 costs. She was cited by a Game and Parks officer June 13 at Grove Lake south campground.

*****

Keith A. Miller, 29, of Sioux City, Iowa, waived his right to counsel, waived extradition and voluntarily agreed to return to Iowa to face charges. Taylor remanded Miller to the custody of Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore to be delivered to Woodbury County Iowa authorities.