SEM downs Wolfpack in semis

LINCOLN — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller is a thorn in the Wolfpack’s side. They proved it once again Friday, sweeping EPPJ in the semi-final round of the Class D1 State Volleyball Tournament.

The Mustangs defeated the Wolfpack 25-18, 25-12 and 25-22, dominating EPPJ in a manner only seen once before this season when St. Mary’s swept them in their first match of the season.

“They (SEM) really brought it and we just couldn’t quite get there,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said. “We didn’t quite play Wolfpack volleyball until about the beginning of the third set and we weren’t able to put the full 25 points together (to win the set).”

The loss dropped the Wolfpack’s record to 27-7.

