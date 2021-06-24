Selting ready to go as new volleyball coach

By Skylar Reestman

Student intern

After Tina Thiele-Blecher announced her resignation from Elgin Public Schools, it was uncertain who would take over her duties, specifically as head volleyball coach.

However, the search for a new coach didn’t go too far from home. Elizabeth Selting, a graduate from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and former Wolfpack player, will be taking over the position.

Not only is this Selting’s first head coaching position, but this is also her first year of teaching full time.

When talking about how the opportunity to become head coach was presented, Selting said, “When I was in high school I was always like, ‘Oh, my goal is to be back here and … I figured I’d have a couple years under Tina to learn a few things but I guess when she left, they brought me in and they asked me if I’d like to be coach.”

Selting explained that as her first year of both teaching and being head coach, she knows it may seem like a lot of hard work. She understands mistakes will be made, but is excited about the opportunity.

“I grew up with Wolfpack volleyball, so I guess I know what it’s about and I’m excited to continue it, and excited to use what I know and then incorporate my experience of volleyball in it.” For the complete story, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.