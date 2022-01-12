Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid

Sealed Proposals for the construction of “Ashfalls North for Antelope and Knox County,” JEO Project No. 211438.00, QuestCDN No. 8097635, will be received by the County Clerk at 501 Main Street, Rm. 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756, until 9:30 AM on the 8th day of February 2022, and thereafter will be read aloud.

The work is generally described as follows: bridge replacement.

Opinion of Probable Cost $950,000.00

Proposals will be taken for said construction work listed above by unit prices, as an aggregate