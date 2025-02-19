Second half surge downs Renegades 53 to 35

BARTLETT — Elgin Public-Pope John defeated a scrappy CWC Renegade squad 53 to 35 Tuesday night, but don’t let the final score deceive anyone – it was a tough game.

For the first two quarters, the Renegades gave the Wolfpack all they could handle. EPPJ fell behind early in the game, trailing for much of the first quarter before Karson Kallhoff gave the Wolfpack the lead with a trey. Junior Jarek Erickson then followed up with a bucket-and-one to lead 13 to 10.

Kallhoff drilled a long-range bomb to start the second quarter, then buckets from Dylan Kolm and Kellan Hoefer gave the Wolfpack a 20 to 13 lead with just under four minutes to go before halftime.

The Renegades then made things interesting as they limited EPPJ to just two points the rest of the half. CWC got buckets froom Michael Jesse and Elijah Heinz to cut the score to 22 to 18 at halftime.

Erickson outscored CWC 10 to three to start the third quarter. Kolm followed with a two-pointer to give EPPJ a 34 to 21 lead.

