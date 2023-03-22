SCS moving forward securing easements for multi-state carbon capture/storage project

By Jessie Reestman and

Dennis Morgan

It appears that the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) Pipeline Project is closer to becoming a reality.

At last week’s meeting of the Antelope County Board of Commissioners, SCS spokesperson Robert Latimer reported on the progress being made to obtain easements across Antelope County. So far, more than 22 miles of the necessary 25+ miles (84 percent) of easements have been secured.

Commissioner Keith Heithoff asked, to eleviate fears of county residents, will SCS be willing to train local fire departments on safety procedures? Latimer assured Heithoff and the other commissioners that if the plan moves forward, the company will conduct an awareness program for public education.

The pipeline project has been created to establish a six-inch pipeline through the county as part of a multi-billion dollar project to create the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project. According to published reports from the company, the pipeline project is a partnership among Midwest Carbon Solutions and 31 ethanol facilities in the upper Midwest.

For more information, see this week’s Elgin Review.