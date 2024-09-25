‘Scoring explosion’ leads to 50-point win over Knights

BASSETT — Scoring points in bunches is what Elgin Public-Pope John is becoming known for this season. Such was the case again Friday night as they defeated North Central 64 to 14.

The Wolfpack (now 3-1) put this game away early, scoring 32 points in the game’s opening quarter. It took just three plays on their first possession for senior fullback Taylor Beckman to rumble into the endzone.

The next time they touched the ball they lit up the scoreboard again when senior quarterback Kellan Hoefer found 6’5” freshman Max Henn for a 51-yard scoring streak. Grady Drueke’s second two-point PAT made the score 16 to 0.

EPPJ added two more scores before the end of the quarter, both on the ground as Dylan Kolm scored on a three-yard run and Drueke followed that with a two-yard score with just 10 seconds left on the clock in the first quarter. Drueke added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to make the score 48 to 0.

See more ……