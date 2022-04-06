Schuchardt recipient of NAA Distinguished Service Award

The Nebraska Alumni Association has recognized one of our own with the Distinguished Service Award over the weekend.

Dr. Jane Schuchardt, PhD (’74) was recognized with the award during a special presentation.

She is a long-time advocate for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with extensive professional national leadership experience.

After earning her bachelor’s degree from UNL in 1974, she earned her master’s from Oklahoma State and Ph.D. from Iowa State.

Dr. Schuchardt currently serves on the NAA’s Council of Alumni Ambassadors and is active within the Nebraska Women’s Leadership Network. She also serves on the NU President’s Advisory Council and the University of Nebraska Foundation Board of Trustees.

She and her husband Rick have endowed a scholarship fund for UNL students majoring in agriculture or human sciences.

They engage in organic farming in northeast Nebraska, where Dr. Schuchardt also is a newspaper community columnist and active in several community service organizations.