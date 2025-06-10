Schrunk, Martinsen and Youngs win Vetch Day Chalk Art Contest

Schrunk, Martinsen and Youngs winners

Kami (Johnny) Schrunk, Braelyn Martinsen and the Jeremy Young family won their respective categories in the 2025 Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest. The theme was “Living a BIG life in our small town”.

Kami used the analogy of a big fish in a small pond, drawing a large shark and a smaller fish. His drawings can be found in front of the Elgin Community Center.

Kami (Johnny) Schrunk wins the youth division

Braelyn Martinsen (likely accompanying some of the younger kids drawing) drew several panels of various images in front of Martinsen Appraisal.

Braelyn Martinsen comes away the winner in the teens division

The Jeremy and Kimberly Young family (Ryleigh and Chase) did numerous panels highlighting animals in front of the TC Vet Clinic building. E-R photos by Lynell Morgan