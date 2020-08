Schools in Elgin opened their doors today (Thursday, August 13) and welcomed back students to the classroom.

While no one knows for sure, the hope is that children will be able to remain in the classroom setting this year. As of now, athletic and most extra curricular activities will be held as planned.

Good luck to the kids and teachers as this new year begins!

