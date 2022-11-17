Schools observe Veterans Day 2022

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Patriotism was on full display Friday morning inside the EPS gymnasium as veterans were saluted by school-age students and other members of the community at the Veterans Day program. The hour-long program featured patriotic music by band students, choir students singing and patriotic readings. The program was altogether fitting for the men and women who have served to preserve freedom for all Americans.

The annual Veterans Day program was held Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Elgin Public School gymnasium. Guest speaker this year was Tom Nelson, Antelope County Veterans Service Officer. In a moving program, Nelson shared a video which told the story of how Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Flag bearer was Joseph Vanderheiden. The Elgin High School band, under the direction of Eric Heithoff, sounded great performing patriotic music as did the combined choirs of EPS and PJCC students. To conclude the program, Keyera Eisenhauer (below) performed “Taps.” Afterwards, veterans were treated to a free meal at the Elgin Community Center.

Tom Nelson, Antelope County Veterans Service Officer
Joseph Vanderheiden, flag bearer
Keyera Eisenhauer