Last week, members of Immanuel Zion (IZ) Lutheran Church, rural Albion, together with Elgin friends, boxed up about 200 pounds of school supplies headed to Kenya. The service project was inspired by a March 2022 African safari by Rick and Jane Schuchardt, Elgin. As part of the trip, they visited a village of the Maasai Tribe. Pictured (left to right) are Lyn Borer and Carol Schiltmeyer, both of Elgin, and IZ members Sharon Taake, Tilden; Jane Schuchardt, and Eileen Simonsen, Oakdale. Shown is a small portion of the donations from church members, fellow Kenyan travelers from Iowa, and others. The school supplies are headed to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi and then will be delivered directly to the village near Amboseli National Park in Kenya.