School board to hire two new teachers

Several weeks ago, School District #18 received a resignation letter from elementary instructor Crystal Borer.

It appears that they may have found her replacement.

The school board will meet on Wednesday night, March 15 (tonight) to formally accept the resignation of Mrs. Borer who is currently teaching fifth grade. Her resignation would coincide with the end of the 2022/2023 school year.

On the agenda for that night’s meeting, the board is expected to approve teaching contracts for two new teachers – Melissa Buller (of Neligh) and Tabetha Jurgens-Frank (Summerland).

Buller will fill Borer’s position while Jurgens-Frank will assume the position previously held by Sue Vanis who announced her retirement last month.

On another matter involving teachers, the board is expected to approve offering teacher contracts for the upcoming school year.

Aside from personnel matters, the school board will approve a school calendar for the 2023/2024 school year. At last month’s meeting, Superintendent Mike Brockhaus proposed a tentative calendar which would have the upcoming school year start one week later than previousl years. The only other item on the action agenda is to approve upcoming technology purchases. Also, the board will discuss Hudl cameras.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be a public hearing for the Americanism committee which will begin at 7 p.m.

Wednesday night’s meeting will be held in the distance learning room