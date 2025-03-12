School board meets tonight

The District #18 Board of Education is scheduled to meet in open session on Wednesday, March 12 (tonight).

Among the items on the ‘action’ agenda for the meeting are:

• Approve updating door and gate access points, intercom system

• Approve moving the IT rack in the coaches office

• Approve the first reading of the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) recommended updated Title IX Non Discrimination Policy 5044.24; Title IX Reporting Form 504.24E1; and Title IX Non-discrimination procedures 504.24R1

• Approves the second reading of updated Policy 504.02R1 Elgin Public School Testing and Honor Awards

• Approve technology purchases for the 2025-26 school year

Earlier in the meeting, members of the Americanism Committee are on the agenda to give a report to board members.

The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the board meeting room at the high school.