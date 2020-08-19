School board makes budget moves for end of fiscal year

With the current fiscal year about to close and a new one set to begin, the District #18 Board of Education took care of a number of financial matters last week.
Meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 11, the five members of the board (board member Lisa Welding was absent) approved payments for projects, an emergency COVID-19 leave supplementation as well as the purchase of a pickup.
First it was transfers as the board approved Superintendent Michael Brockhaus’ recommendation to transfer $150,000 from the general fund to the depreciation fund. Other transfers were:
• $40,000 to the lunch fund
• $75,000 to the activity fund
• $5,000 to the Wolfpack fund
Also, the board approved paying ahead $20,000 to the gas company and $30,000 to the electrical company.
Then, later in the meeting, more expenditures…..
Approved was paying ahead one-half of the total cost ($46,614.50) for the new bus barn to be constructed south of the school gymnasium. Also approved was nearly $41,000 for completed gym roof repairs; nearly $8,000 for third grade classroom window replacement; as well as more than $1,300 for crow’s nest materials and a new door for the old nest. Rounding out the expenses was nearly $5,000 for a fire communication system discussed last month; and $1,000 for cement work.
Meeting just two days before the start of the school, the board put in place an emergency COVID-19 leave supplementation. Under the supplementation, 1/3 accumulated sick day can be used when caring for a COVID-19 patient that is an immediate family member. It would also allow a person to supplement the 2/3 pay with 1/3 sick leave from what they may have built up while working for the school.
The board approved the purchase of a 2020 Dodge pickup from Jonny Dodge in Neligh at a cost of $31,340. As soon as the new pickup is delivered, the school will accept sealed bids for the 2006 pickup.
